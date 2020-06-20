Dummy dressed as NYPD cop found hanging from Jacksonville overpass

Jacksonville, Fla. – A mannequin dressed in a New York Police Department uniform was found hanging from a Jacksonville overpass Saturday morning, according to a report by our sister station News 4 Jax.

About 6:20 a.m., according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called to a potential suicide by hanging on the Interstate 95 overpass near Zoo Parkway. Police said they then discovered it was actually a mannequin dressed in an NYPD uniform with a pig mask.

Detectives said the mannequin will be processed for DNA.

“Our goal, at this point, is to identify persons of interest for the sake of, most importantly, the members of our community and for officer safety,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “We are thankful that this was not a real person.”