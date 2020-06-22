104-year-old Carroll County grandmother dies after battling coronavirus

Hillsville, Va. – In a sad update to a story we reported last week, the 104-year-old Carroll County grandmother died after a weeks long battle with coronavirus. Her family said while she was starting to recover, pneumonia settled into her lungs.

Mary Jett battled the virus for 38 days, according to her grandson Franklin Jett.

While she spent most of her time in the hospital alone due to visitor restrictions, she passed away Sunday at 5:44 p.m. surrounded by family.

Mary lived at Hillsville Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Carroll County.

As of June 22, VDH is reporting there are 63 coronavirus cases in the facility and five people have died.

In mid-March, her nursing home suspended visitation under guidance from Gov. Ralph Northam and her family was not able to see her.

“Thought it would only be a couple weeks. Unfortunately, it’s been a lot longer,” said Franklin Jett, her grandson when we spoke with him June 16. “It’s difficult when you can’t see your loved one, you can’t talk to them – it’s hard to get information about how they’re doing.”

Franklin encouraged asking as many questions as you can and checking on your loved ones daily so they know they are not alone in the fight.