Manufacturer investing $6.9 million to expand operation in Henry County, creating 30 new jobs

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A company is expanding its operation in Henry County, investing $6.9 million and creating 30 new jobs in the process.

Drake Extrusion, Inc., a high-performance fiber producer, is creating another manufacturing facility in a vacant building on Industrial Park Drive, Governor Northam announced Monday.

Virginia competed with North Carolina for the project.

The company currently has nearly 190 employees in Henry County, and this new project will add 30 more.

Drake Extrusion manufactures colored filament yarn and staple fiber. The company’s products serve a variety of sectors, including residential upholstery, home furnishings, automotive, floor covering and geotextiles.

The company has been operating in Henry County since 1995.