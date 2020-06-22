86ºF

WATCH: Keller Williams Lynchburg holding news conference after realtor attacked

Farrington continues to recover

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

FOREST, Va. – Keller Williams Lynchburg held a news conference Monday after one of its realtors was attacked during an open house.

The office’s operating principal, Teresa Grant, provided an update on Lenora Farrington, who remains in the hospital recovering after being attacked Saturday.

A GoFundMe page to assist Farrington with her medical bills has already raised more than $110,000.

The man charged in connection with the attack, Dustin Holdren, faces a charge of aggravated malicious wounding and will have a preliminary hearing in October.

