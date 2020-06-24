What’s News Today: Michael Brown in court, coronavirus update

ROANOKE, Va. – The city of Roanoke will hold its weekly update on the city’s coronoavirus response. City leaders are expected to talk about progress of reopening and what lies ahead in Phase Three. You can watch it live on here on WSLS.com at 3 p.m.

The Roanoke Valley Resource Authority will hold a public hearing about its rates for the upcoming fiscal year. Many fees are proposed to stay the same, with commercial waste fees proposed to increase.

Salem City Council will hold a special meeting today in closed session to considered prospective candidates for the Assistant City Manager position.

Renovation Alliance will hold an online fundraiser today and tomorrow. It will hold an auction starting at 7 a.m. and lasting through 7 p.m. Tomorrow. Some of the item up for bids include, handyman services, FloydFest tickets and a canoeing trip. Renovation Alliance helps low-income and elderly homeowners with repairs.

The former Marine, accused of killing his mother’s boyfriend, will be in court today in Franklin County for a preliminary hearing. Michael Brown was on the run for 18 days, after being accused of shooting Rodney Brown in front of his mother’s home. The search stretched from Franklin County to Clarendon County, S. C. to Roanoke, before Brown’s arrest at the home in Franklin County. Numerous search warrants have been filed in the case, many looking at Brown’s social media, phone, e-mail and bank accounts.