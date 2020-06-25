17-year-old dies in Patrick County dirt bike crash

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – A 17-year-old is dead after a crash involving a dirt bike and another car in Patrick County Wednesday night, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the two-vehicle crash happened on Route 57 around 9:45 p.m., just east of Route 844 in Patrick County.

A 2000 Chevrolet Lumina was going east on Route 57 when it came across a 1996 Honda dirt bike going the same direction, according to police.

The driver of the Chevrolet swerved left to avoid the dirt bike, and officers say the driver of the dirt bike swerved to the left at the same time to avoid the Chevrolet. Authorities say the Chevrolet then hit the motorcycle from the back, ejecting the teen.

The driver of the Honda was identified as Darren Michaud of Stuart. Authorities say he was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet was not hurt, according to police.

Authorities say the crash remains under investigation.