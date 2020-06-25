United Way of the Roanoke Valley reaches COVID-19 relief fundraising goal

ROANOKE, Va. – The United Way of Roanoke Valley’s COVID-19 Community Response Fund has finally met its goal of $200,000 to help people in need.

The fund started back in March when the pandemic first hit. This week, United Way met its goal to thanks to donations from businesses and community members.

Two phases of funding have already been distributed to meet community needs, including food, PPE, child care and summer care.

However, there are still ongoing needs, such as medical and dental care and rent assistance. Moving forward, United Way is saving about $30,000 for the fall to help as more needs arise.

“How do we make sure that we’re making the most use of any resources that we have as a community and being smart about that?” said Abby Hamilton, the President and CEO of United Way of Roanoke Valley.

You can still donate to the COVID-19 relief fund.

If anyone is looking for help and doesn’t know where to turn, call 211.