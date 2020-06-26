Hotel Roanoke hosts Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge leaders with new ‘social spacing’ protocol in place

ROANOKE, Va. – A popular local hotel is making some changes in response to the coronavirus.

The meeting rooms in the Hotel Roanoke’s conference center have been designed to try to ensure social distancing.

They’re set up to accommodate a variety of groups and events.

On Thursday, Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge held its quarterly meeting in the hotel “to witness first-hand the new social spacing protocols put in place as a result of COVID-19,” according to a news release.

Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge is working to create a safe space for meetings and events as the state gradually reopens.

“We had teams come into the hotel and, through some research, talking to some of the clients we’re working with and looking at the guidelines we took every meeting space at set different types of furniture in it,” said hotel general manager Brian Wells.

Hotel Roanoke is also taking extra steps to keep hotel rooms clean.