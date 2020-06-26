Lynchburg holds virtual Heart Walk to raise awareness about heart attacks

LYNCHBURG, Va. – In the midst of a pandemic, the mission to raise awareness about heart attacks has not changed for Lynchburg’s American Heart Association.

More than 300 people took to social media Thursday to be a part of the organization’s virtual Heart Walk.

The event originally planned for April was canceled because of the coronavirus.

Organizers said people posted pictures of themselves with their dogs taking a stroll through their neighborhood or local trails.

“It’s been a new experience to find a place to gauge in a way that keeps everybody safe and have a lot of fun with it and raise some money for that research,” said Carter Broocks, director of development with the American Heart Association.

The goal is to raise $125,000 for the Lynchburg area to help with research.

They’ve raised more than $70,000 so far.