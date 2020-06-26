Lynchburg makes it easier to find local minority-owned businesses

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg is making it easier to find minority-owned businesses in the area.

The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance is patterning with two Black-owned businesses, Blackwater Branding and Financial Fancy, to launch a database.

Officials said the idea came up during community conversations.

Business owners who are Black, Hispanic, Asian, or of another ethnicity can fill out the online form to help build networking opportunities.

“There is significant value to in creating this free listing where businesses self-list, self-identify, and then become aware of the serves (and) what’s out there for them. (It’s) a way for us to communicate on a regular basis,” said Megan Lucas, CEO of the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance.

After minority-owned business owners sign up, city leaders will print out the list and make it available to the public. If you would like to sign your business up, click here.