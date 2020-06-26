Martinsville veteran honored with hero award helping other disabled vets

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – You'll soon be able to pick up a bottle of spirits with a local face on the label.

Evan Williams Bourbon is honoring a Martinsville veteran by naming him an American-Made Hero.

John “JC” White received a $5,000 donation to go toward Paws for Purple Hearts, a non-profit of his choice, which trains therapy dogs for injured veterans.

“We actually work to train the service dogs and get them ready to be placed with an injured veteran and dogs are loving, always glad to see you and they’re not judgmental,” said White, U.S. Nave Master-at-Arms (Ret.).

White was chosen from more than 6,500 nominations.

More than 360,000 bottles total are available nationwide through July 4.