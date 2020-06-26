Woman hospitalized after being hit by a car in Roanoke near county border

ROANOKE, Va. – A woman suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car in Roanoke on Friday morning.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., police responded to the intersection of Lynn Brae Drive NE and Orange Avenue NE to respond to the crash.

That’s not too far from the city of Roanoke border with Roanoke County along US 460.

Police arrived to find a woman lying in the roadway.

Witnesses told police that she was a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle.

First responders took her to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of what police said appear to be serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

No charges have been filed at this time in this ongoing investigation, according to police.