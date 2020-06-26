80ºF

Rosie’s Gaming Emporium set to open July 1

In this Dec. 16, 2019 photo, patrons play gaming machines in the Rosie's gaming center in Richmond, Va.. Gambling-related issues are set to be one of the hottest topics at the state Capitol when lawmakers return to the Richmond next month to kick off the 2020 legislative session. Lawmakers will decide whether to legalize online sports betting and whether to regulate betting machines that have proliferated in convenience stores in recent years. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
RICHMOND, Va. – Rosie’s Gaming Emporium is set to open next week for “some good, clean fun.”

The locations in Richmond, Hampton, New Kent County and Vinton are set to open on Wednesday, and according to a release from Rosie;s, extra precautions are in place to keep customers safe.

Rosie’s has implemented what it calls an “Extra Care” program, with dozens of new medical and sanitation policies, including:

  • Face coverings required for all guests and team members.
  • All guests and team members will have their temperature screened before entering. No one with a confirmed temperature of 100.4 or above will be allowed inside.
  • Crowd shields have been installed at all guest service stations.
  • Public areas (gaming areas, restaurant seating, betting terminals) and team member workstations have been rearranged to provide adequate physical distancing.
  • Significant investment in advanced cleaning and sanitizing equipment.
  • Established rigorous cleaning protocols and training.                                                           

According to the company, Rosie’s has invested more than $500,000 in resources meant to protect customers and employees.

