Lynchburg Police seeking suspect in connection with Wednesday morning shooting

9-year-old in critical condition after car rolls into Lynchburg front yard, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has identified a suspect in a shooting that occurred on Memorial Avenue Wednesday morning.

21-year-old Jovaun Adrian Lee, of Washington, D.C., is described as a 5′11 black male who weighs 165 pounds and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

According to officials, the incident occurred at 1:03 a.m. in the 2500 block of Memorial Avenue when officers responded to the reports of shots fired inside a gaming establishment.

Upon arrival, officers located one man who had been struck by gunfire. The victim was transported by the LFD to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and is reported to be in stable condition.

Through the course of the investigation, officers learned that the suspect attempted to rob the victim, and a physical altercation occurred.

Lee is wanted on the following charges:

Armed robbery

Aggravated malicious wounding

Use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Reckless handling of a firearm

Willfully discharge a firearm in a public place

Prohibition of wearing masks in certain places

LPD says at this time Lee is considered armed and dangerous and remains at large.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.