Ken Mitchell drops out of Virginia’s 6th District Democratic primary race, endorses Beth Macy

ROANOKE, Va. – A shift in Virginia’s Democratic primary race for District 6 on Wednesday.

10 News has learned that Ken Mitchell has dropped out of the race and is now endorsing primary candidate Beth Macy.

The announcement came during a meeting with the Roanoke Valley Democratic Women Wednesday.

Mitchell issued the following statement:

In the time that I’ve spent across the 6th Congressional district it’s clearer to me than ever that folks feel left behind. The current political momentum means that Democrats have a chance to make history and send real representation to Congress, but that change will require hard work, dedication, and unity. Beth Macy has a unique talent for telling the stories of often overlooked individuals and communities, in addition to her proven ability to energize and fundraise from a broad range of 6th district residents. Those talents, in an election where connecting with and uniting rural communities will be essential, is why I’m proud to endorse her for Congress. From now through Election Day I look forward to supporting Beth by continuing my close work with rural voters across the 6th district. Ken Mitchell

There are now three remaining candidates in the Democratic primary, including Macy. The winner of the race will face incumbent Ben Cline during the November Mid-Term election