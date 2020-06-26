What’s News Today: graduation, road work

ROANOKE, Va. – United Way of Roanoke Valley will help brighten the day of seniors. They will paint "cheery scenes" on the windows at some residential facilities. This is part of the United Way's Day of Action, which has been spread out over several weeks due to promote social distancing.

Blacksburg’s Wheels and Wagons takes place today in the form of a parade. A fleet of dump trucks, snowplows, fire trucks, police cars and more will travel through town and neighborhoods between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. The parade will start and end at the Airport Road Fire Station.

Radford High School holds a non-tradition graduation ceremony today. Seniors, with their families, will come to Bobcat Stadium, five at a time, to walk the stage and get their diplomas and awards. A photographer will be there to take pictures. Students can also drop off school property.

Lane closures could impact your commute in Lynchburg today. Between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Daily, part of Link Road from Boonsboro Road to Parkland Drive will be down to one lane as Appalachian Power crews upgrade overhead lines. Work will last through July 24th.

Lane closures on Campbell Avenue in Lynchburg could impact your commute starting today between North Durham Street and Abattoir Street. Shentel crews will work on utility lines.