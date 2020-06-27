Roanoke Valley volunteers paint nursing home windows to spread cheer

ROANOKE, Va. – Some volunteers in the Roanoke Valley are spreading cheer for the people who need it now more than ever.

On Friday, about 30 volunteers painted pictures on the windows at Brandon Oaks nursing home in Roanoke to put some smiles on everyone’s faces.

It was all for United Way’s annual Day of Action, where volunteers perform acts of kindness in communities all over the country.

Two volunteers paint pictures on windows at Brandon Oaks nursing home in the Roanoke Valley. (WSLS)

Volunteers also wrote cards, drew messages in chalk and submitted videos for a virtual talent show to share with the nursing home residents.

“It’s incredible. And in times where things are tough, people are hurting these days and to see strangers come together for a cause that just does nothing but just bring cheer to somebody else is really heartwarming,” said Kim Bisnett, Relationship Manager at United Way of Roanoke Valley.

United Way of Roanoke Valley needs more artists to volunteer for a similar event on July 10.