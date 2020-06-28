Roanoke County police investigate a hit-and-run at the intersection of Plantation Road and Williamson Road

ROANOKE CO., Va. – Police need your help identifying a car that was involved in a hit-and-run Saturday evening.
According to authorities, the incident happened when a white sedan ran a red light at the intersection of Plantation Road and Williamson Road.
Police say the car then hit someone on a moped who was traveling down Plantation.
Based on car parts left at the scene the vehicle is a Toyota and it is believed to be a late 90′s model.
The car has damage to the driver’s side bumper and headlight.
There may also be damage to the hood of the car. Accompanying this press release is a still photo from a business surveillance video of the suspect vehicle.
If anyone has information on the vehicle and its driver we ask that they get in contact with police.