Community Inn’s owner, father of family business dies at 85

ROANOKE, Va. – The Grandin Village community is mourning the loss of a beloved restaurant owner.

Bruce Morrow, the owner of the Community Inn, died last week after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. Morrow and his late wife Juanita first bought the restaurant in 1977.

Last year the restaurant caught fire causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to the building but it has been repaired and renovated.

Morrow is survived by his children including his son Mont, who says his father always wanted the Community Inn to live true to its name.

“You come in here and everybody knows your name, like “Cheers,” and we’ve got generations of people young to old that’s been coming in here and a majority of people feel like family,” said Bruce’s son, Mont Morrow.

The family held a private service for family and friends to honor Morrow’s legacy over the weekend. Morrow was 85 years old when he died.