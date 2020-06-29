Police searching for estranged husband they say attacked his wife in Radford

RADFORD, Va. – The Radford Police Department is asking for help finding the man they say attacked his estranged wife early Sunday morning.

At 12:07 a.m., police responded to the 300 block of Fairfax Street after a woman called 911 to tell authorities she was attacked by 36-year-old Dennis Ray Blankenship Jr., of Bluefield, West Virginia.

She told police that Blankenship made unwanted sexual advances towards her and when she refused, he got angry, slammed her against a wall and choked her.

While she was able to free herself, he blocked her from escaping twice before she was able to get to a neighbor’s home and call 911, according to police.

Before police arrived at the scene, Blankenship ran away.

He’s wanted on the following charges:

Domestic assault and battery

Strangulation

Abduction

He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall weighs about 185 pounds.

Police do not know if Blankenship is armed but said he should be considered dangerous.

He has connections in West Virginia and the New River Valley, according to police.

Any one with information about where he may be is asked to contact the Radford Police Department Crime Line at 540-731-5040 or email crimestoppers@radfordva.gov.