What’s News Today: Superintendent announcement, school schedules

ROANOKE, Va. – Road work could impact your commute this week. CSX will close Gilmer’s Mill Road between Forrest Oaks and Rocky roads in Buchanan to work on the railroad crossing. Work could take up to five days.

Also, expect delays this week on Route 58 in Patrick County. VDOT will be repairing the road after a tractor-trailer fire last week. Work will take place in the eastbound lanes and is expected to wrap up by the end of the week.

The Virginia Ready Initiative will announce the launch of a new program today. It’s aimed at helping unemployed Virginians learn new skills to fill job openings in high-growth industries. The program will help 15,000 people learn new skills to help restart the economy.

The Giles County School Board will meet in closed session today to interview a finalist for the principal position at Macy McCalugherty Elementary/Middle.

The Botetourt County School Board will meet this morning and could name a new superintendent, following a closed meeting to discuss the position. Dr. Lisa Chen officially resigns the position tomorrow. Dr. Larry Massie was appointed interim superintendent in April. The school board could also approve the instruction plan for the reopening of schools and the health plan for athletics.

Salem City Council will meet today, holding a closed session to consider candidates for the assistant city manager position.