Central Virginia transportation leaders to hold virtual town hall

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Transportation leaders in the Lynchburg area have spent the last several months asking people about traffic concerns and safety.

Now it’s time to see if they got it right.

In a virtual town hall Tuesday, the Central Virginia Transportation Planning organization will present its draft projects to the public.

Organizers say the 20-year plan includes about 30 projects addressing traffic patterns for cars, pedestrians and bicyclists.

“We want their feedback we want to know whether we got it the right projects or not or maybe we missed something. And then we’ll start looking at prioritizing those projects to get them into a funding stream in the future,” said Scott Smith, transportation planning director.

Click or tap here to watch the virtual town hall.