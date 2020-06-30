Gym-owning teacher organizes book drive to help Lynchburg students

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Thanks to the generosity of her community, one Lynchburg teacher is helping her students continue to learn during the summer.

Amanda Ruhl not only works at Dearington Elementary School, but is also the owner and a coach at Crossfit Lynchburg.

Members of her gym wanted to do something for the community and that’s when she thought of Books for Lynchburg, a book drive for her students at Dearington.

Ruhl said usually at the end of the school year they give kids books to read, but because of the pandemic, that didn’t happen this school year.

She is hoping this book drive fills that gap.

“They can’t get to a library, a lot of them. There’s a great need. They don’t have them in their homes also since there’s no summer school program, not the regular summer school program they would normally have so they’re home, they’ve been home for a few months this would really be a great thing for them to have,”said Ruhl.

She’s partnered with Givens Books Little Dickens, a local book store, as part of the campaign.

“We’re looking for real literature. We’re looking for fiction, nonfiction, picture books, chapter books. Again Little Dickens, Givens Books I’ve talked to the owner he knows exactly how to direct people on if they’re not for sure what kind of books to get.”

The goal is to collect 500 books at grades K-5 reading levels by July 10.

Crossfit Lynchburg is the drop-off location at 2306 Bedford Avenue in Lynchburg.

They will then work with Lynchburg Parks and Recreation to get the books to students starting July 13. Parents should receive a call from the school with details on how to pick up the books.

Books don’t have to be from the store, but if you’re not nearby, Ruhl said you can call in an order at Givens Books to go towards the drive.