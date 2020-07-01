74ºF

Local News

Lynchburg swears in city council members

Only new member is 25 and one of two youngest council members

Magdala Louissaint, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

City Council members sworn in before new fiscal year
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City Council is ready to start the new fiscal year on Wednesday and with a new person on board.

In front of family, friends and city employee’s council members, Joan Dolan, Sterling Wilder and Jeff Helgeson, who were re-elected in May were sworn in by a Lynchburg judge today.

Christopher Faraldi is the only new member and will represent ward four after Turner Perrow decided not to run after 12 years.

The 25-year-old is one of the two youngest council members.

“There’s no young conservative voice on council and that’s something I want to provide. I think it’s a void that’s there and I think a large portion of the city of Lynchburg has a young conservative voice and that’s something we want to offer,” Faraldi said.

Wednesday council will vote to choose a new or keep a mayor and vice mayor.

