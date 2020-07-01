Lynchburg swears in city council members

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City Council is ready to start the new fiscal year on Wednesday and with a new person on board.

In front of family, friends and city employee’s council members, Joan Dolan, Sterling Wilder and Jeff Helgeson, who were re-elected in May were sworn in by a Lynchburg judge today.

Christopher Faraldi is the only new member and will represent ward four after Turner Perrow decided not to run after 12 years.

The 25-year-old is one of the two youngest council members.

“There’s no young conservative voice on council and that’s something I want to provide. I think it’s a void that’s there and I think a large portion of the city of Lynchburg has a young conservative voice and that’s something we want to offer,” Faraldi said.

Wednesday council will vote to choose a new or keep a mayor and vice mayor.