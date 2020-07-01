85ºF

Salem elects its first-ever female mayor

After being elected to council in May, Renee Turk will serve as the city's mayor

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Renee Turk was elected Salem Mayor on July 1, 2020.
SALEM, Va. – On Wednesday morning, the Salem City Council named its new mayor and for the first time in the city’s history, it’s a woman.

After the newly elected members of council were sworn in, they nominated and selected Renee Turk as the new mayor.

Turk was elected to the council for the first time in May.

The city’s previous mayor, Randy Foley, nominated Turk for the job.   

He served as mayor from July 2008 until June 30, 2020.

Jim Wallace, who was also elected in May, will serve as the city’s vice mayor.

