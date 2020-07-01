What’s News Today: DMV Select returns, Phase Three begins

ROANOKE, Va. – DMV Select services return to the Roanoke Municipal Building today. They will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Due to social distancing guidelines, only 10 customers will be allowed in line at a time inside the building. Others will be staged outside. Face coverings are required.

Today is the first day on the job for Roanoke’s new superintendent of schools. Verletta White will hold a series of meet and greets throughout the city. Today, she will be at Hurt Park Elementary School from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Roanoke Academy for Math and Science from 1:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. and Lincoln Terrace Elementary from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Lynchburg Police Department will begin a series of listening sessions today. There will be six session held in various community centers, most of them in African-American neighborhoods. Today’s session will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Jefferson Park.

Danville City Council will hold its inaugural meeting today. The five members, elected in May, will be sworn in. Council will also select a mayor and vice-mayor.

Salem City Council will hold an organizational meeting today. Those winning election in May will be sworn in this morning at 9 a.m.

Friendship Health and Rehab South will hold a “Summer Lovin’ Parade” today. Family and friends can drive by and wave to their family members. The center encourages you to decorate your car. Resident band, “Six Feet Apart,” will provide entertainment.

Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in Vinton will reopen today. Face coverings are required and you will have your temperature taken before being allowed to enter. No one with a temperature above 100.4 degrees will be allowed to enter. Gaming areas, betting terminals and restaurant seating have been rearranged to allow for physical distancing.

Roanoke’s Center in the Square will reopen today. Center in the Square says it will adhere to physical distancing guidelines, face covering requirements and occupancy restrictions. Hand sanitizer stations will be available and high contact areas will be cleaned frequently.

The YWCA of Central Virginia kicks off a 21 day Racial Equity and Social Justice Challenge. Participants will be emailed articles, podcasts and activities daily. The YWCA hopes this will “help participants discover how racial inequity and social injustice impact our community.”