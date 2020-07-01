Wytheville to host first ever Independence Illumination, July 4th decoration tour

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Many localities are not lighting the spark for July 4th celebrations this year and that has left some feeling their holiday might be a dud.

One Wytheville woman has lit the match on a new idea she hopes will blast off long after COVID-19.

“It was very sad to me because I love the 4th of July,” said Amy Wickham, Wytheville resident.

Wickham was disappointed, but not shocked when she learned fireworks would not fill the night sky in her hometown this year.

“I just began to think of what we can do as a family, what can we do as a community to still express our celebration of the 4th of July,” Wickham said.

She came up with this idea: Invite the town to decorate houses and businesses in red, white and blue, allowing parents to drive their children around to check out all the lights.

“We’ve tried to stay away from the name “Christmas in July” and we went with the name “Independence Illumination.” I thought that sounded really grand,” said Wickham.

The first ever Independence Illumination will officially start Friday, July 3rd and run through Sunday, July 5th, giving families something to do this holiday while social distancing.

“I’m very excited. I’m hoping that people will participate. I’m hoping that we’ll have such a great response that it will become an annual event for the town of Wytheville. Even when we got back to things as normal,” Wickham said.

Some have already hung stars and stripes, while Wickham hopes others will hear about this effort and join in.

“I really wanted something that reminds us of the positive, of the blessings that we have to live in this country, in this community, in this wonderful state of Virginia,” Wickham said.

