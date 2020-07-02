New Roanoke City superintendent meets community for ‘honest conversations about how we move forward'

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Public Schools’ new superintendent, Verletta White, held several meet-and-greets Wednesday to mark her first official day on the job.

White talked with community members at Hurt Park Elementary, Roanoke Academy for Mathematics and Science Elementary School, and Lincoln Terrace Elementary. The group then walked around the neighborhood.

White told 10 News she’s excited to get to know people and hear from parents, staff and students.

“It means everything to get to walk through the neighborhood, get to know the community, get to know some of the needs of the community and have some honest conversations about how we move forward,” said White.

White said the school district is working hard to come up with a plan for students this fall.

White is holding more meet and greets this month. Due to COVID-19, these events will be held outside. RCPS is asking community members to practice social distance and masks are strongly encouraged. Ice cream will be served.

The dates, times, and locations are:

Thursday, July 2, 2020

11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.- John P. Fishwick Middle

1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.- James Breckinridge Middle

5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.- Virginia Heights Elementary

Tuesday, July 7, 2020

1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.- Crystal Spring Elementary

5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.- Garden City Elementary