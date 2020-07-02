Roanoke couple wins big after buying lottery ticket during an argument

ROANOKE, Va. – Get into an argument, go for a drive and end up nearly $200,000 richer.

Not a typical formula, but for Chyanne Creel that’s exactly what happened.

She and her boyfriend, Joshua, were arguing, so they decided to go for a drive to cool off.

While out, they stopped for gas at the Nishi Food Mart on East Washington Avenue in Vinton.

She asked him to go inside, grab a drink and buy some scratcher tickets.

When they drove away, she started scathing away.

One of those tickets was the grand prize winner in the Virginia Lottery’s Lucky 7s Tripler game worth $177,777.

“We turned right around!” Joshua told Virginia Lottery officials when the couple redeemed the winning ticket.

“It just doesn’t seem real,” added Creel.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,040,400. The odds of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 4.21.