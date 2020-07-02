What’s News Today: schools reopening, COVID response

ROANOKE, Va. – Danville City Council hold meet in closed session today. They will discuss appointing an interim city council member. Adam Tomer announced his resignation, effective June 30th, saying he accepted a job that did not allow him "the time or ability to serve the citizens of Danville." His term expires June 30th, 2022.

New Roanoke City Schools Superintendent, Verletta White, will hold a series of meet and greets throughout the city. Today, she will be at Fishwick Middle from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Breckinridge Middle from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Virginia Heights Elementary from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Salem Red Sox hosts Dining on the Diamond. Three menus are available, two for adults and one for kids, with a cookie platter for dessert. Reservations are required for the 5 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. sitting.

The Virginia Department of Health will hold a news conference today. They will talk about the commonwealth’s response to COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.

The Roanoke County School Board will meet tonight. It will discuss the proposed student schedule for re-opening schools in the fall. The superintendent present his plan last month, which calls for students through second grade to attend school daily. Grades three through 12 will get in-person instruction twice a week with remote instruction the rest of the week. The meeting is moved to Northside High School to allow for more in-person participation, while remaining socially distant.