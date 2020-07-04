Hot weather scorches the Roanoke Valley during long Fourth of July weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – The sun beamed directly down on the Roanoke Valley to start the long Independence Day weekend.

Temperatures reached the low to mid 90s throughout the area Friday afternoon, and people did whatever they could to manage the hot weather.

Blue Cow Ice Cream experienced a rush of customers looking for a cool snack, while some people like Matthew Mitchell focused on staying hydrated.

“I think everyone has to stay hydrated as best as you can right now,” said Mitchell, who visited Roanoke from Fredericksburg. “Bring on the cooler weather. We’re in the dead of summer, so we have a long way to go, but I think it will work out.”