Ohio couple tests positive for COVID-19, mother gives birth before dying of virus

Cleveland, OH – An Ohio mother gave birth to her baby boy just before passing away from COVID-19, according to a report from WJW. The mother suffered from chronic asthma, began to experience a sore throat and develop a fever before going to the hospital, her husband said.

Sierra Warith, 23, was pregnant with her second child when she and her husband, Ramath Mzpeh Warith, tested positive for the virus in May.

“Just overabundance of fear, not knowing what tomorrow is going to bring because the situation was so dire,” said Warith.

In the hospital for about a month, Warith says she died June 13, one day before turning 24.

“I feel like God kept her alive just long enough to deliver him,” he explained.

Thousands of dollars have been raised for the single father of two online. Those interested in helping the family can donate to the GoFundMe account established in Sierra’s memory.

“This is real— wife, mother, 23 years old, whole life ahead of her, in school, doing well in life,” said Warith.

Warith described his wife as a joyful woman looking forward to raising their children together. He says she was a student at Cuyahoga Community College. Warith encourages others to take the virus seriously.