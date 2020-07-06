Roanoke City Council takes first step to possibly remove city’s Robert E. Lee monument

ROANOKE, Va. – The fate of the Robert E. Lee monument in downtown Roanoke remains unseen but the process to figure that out is well underway.

On Monday, the Roanoke City Council started the process in possibly removing the monument from Lee Plaza.

This motion also set up a public hearing on the matter.

The Robert E. Lee monument has been in Lee Plaza for just shy of 60 years.

The obelisk was dedicated on Oct. 5, 1960, by the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

“In Roanoke, we do things the way they are supposed to be done. I just hope that everyone in the community understands that, understands how frustrating it is for me personally and I’m sure for others to have to take as much as we do but that’s the situation we’re in,” said councilman Bill Bestpitch. “What I want to emphasize is that unlike what we’re seeing in other places, we’re going to follow the law. We’re going to very meticulous and careful that we meet all of the requirements that the General Assembly has sent down. I just encourage everyone to be patient.”

The public hearing is tentatively set for August 17 at 7 p.m.