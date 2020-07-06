Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center says someone cut security cameras, broke into facility

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A local wildlife rescue center says someone broke into their facility, cut their security cameras and defaced their property on Friday night.
The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke shared an update on their Facebook page on Monday night.
According to the center, someone broke onto their property and cut their security cameras. They said the person knew where the cameras were pointed, as well as how to blind them with a light to avoid being identified before they were able to cut them.
The center also said an animal that was recovering in a cage is now missing after the cage was disturbed.
Authorities are investigating the break-in, according to the center. They’re asking anyone with information to call the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries at 1-800-237-5712.
