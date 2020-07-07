Splash Valley to stay closed for 2020 season

ROANOKE, Va. – Officials have announced that Splash Valley in Roanoke County will remain closed for the 2020 season.

Officials are citing Phase 3 restrictions as the main reason to keep the water park closed, according to a press release from Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

Under Gov. Northam’s executive order, hot tubs, spas, saunas, splash pads, spray pools, slides and interactive play features must stay closed.

Any 2020 season passes will be automatically extended until Sept. 2021. Pass holders can also request a refund by calling 540-387-6078 ext. 0.

Green Ridge Recreation Center’s indoor pool will reopen on July 18. Portions of the pool will be available daily per the following schedule: