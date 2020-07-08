New Roanoke schools superintendent says back-to-school plan still a work in progress

ROANOKE, VA. – Roanoke City Schools superintendent Verletta White said the city’s back-to-school plan is still a work in progress.

On Tuesday night, White rounded out her welcome to Roanoke tour with the families of Garden City Elementary. Earlier in the day, Gov. Ralph Northam announced new school guidance that said students can be as close three feet apart if they wear masks and aren’t showing symptoms of the virus.

White said they’re still working on their plan and hope to present to the school board next week.

“We know that things change minute by minute, so we’re taking the best in guidance, making sure that we have safety as our number one, and making sure that we’re hearing from our parents and our staff members as well,” White said.

There are three options to choose from: all online, all in person, or a hybrid of both.

The division said 7,000 parents have completed the school re-opening survey.