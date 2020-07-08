What’s News Today: hot car safety, COVID updates

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Schools kicks off its Virtual Summer Reading Program today. The program is open to rising Kindergarten through 8th grade students. You challenged to read for 20 to 30 minutes a day, keep and log and then submit it to be eligible for prizes. Cox Communications will distribute free books to students at today kickoff at Round Hill Elementary at noon.

On average, a child dies from heatstroke in a car every ten days in the United States. Carilion Clinic and Safe Kids Worldwide are teaming up to cut down on the number of death and near-misses. Today, we will hear from community educators about their efforts to prevent unnecessary car heat deaths.

Lynchburg City Schools will talk more today about its plan for school this fall. The Return to Learn committees and school system leadership will talk about what school will look like for students.

We will get an updates on COVID-19 response in central Virginia. Leaders with Centra Health will give an update this afternoon.

The City of Roanoke will talk about its response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. City leaders are expected to talk about the reopening of the municipal building and the Star City Strong Recovery Fund Task Force.