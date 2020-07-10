Crews rescue mother, two children, lost on Wytheville trail

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Three people are safe after getting lost while hiking in Wythe County on Thursday night.

A woman was hiking with her two children when they got lost while hiking on the Boundrary Trail in the Crystal Springs Recreation Area, according to Wytheville Fire & Rescue.

While she couldn’t get a strong signal, she was able to text her husband letting them know they were lost.

At 7 p.m., crews arrived, and began searching for the three.

At about 8:45 p.m., they found the family and 45 minutes later, they were able to exit the trail.

EMS personnel evaluated the family and thankfully, no one was hurt.

Members of Wytheville Fire and Rescue, Lead Mines Rescue, Speedwell Fire Department and the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office all helped with the search.

Virginia State Police were also available with a helicopter if needed.

A total of 19 responders were on-scene.