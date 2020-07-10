Christiansburg Parks and Recreation employee tests positive for coronavirus

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Christiansburg Recreation Center will close and be deep cleaned as a precaution after a Christiansburg Parks and Recreation employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Town officials announced the positive case on Thursday and said the employee doesn’t interact with members of the public as part of their job at the Recreation Center.

The employee is currently isolating at home, according to town officials.

The center will be closed until Monday and deep cleaned.

The Christiansburg Recreation Center had been open to the public with adjusted hours by reservation only. Town officials said the center was already being deep cleaned after each reservation period, in addition to daily deep cleans of the entire facility.

The New River Health District will handle contact tracing for anyone who has been in close contact with the employee.