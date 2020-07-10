Interactive map shows which Southwest, Central Virginia businesses received PPP funds

ROANOKE, Va. – Officials have released some of the businesses that received funding under the Payment Protection Program, also known as PPP.

The companies whose names were released had to have received at least $150,000.

In the WSLS 10 coverage area, 1,357 businesses received at least that much.

The amounts were broken into five thresholds, with six business receiving the highest amount, $5 to $10 million.

Amount Received Number of Businesses $150,000 - $350,000 780 $350,000 - $1 million 422 $1-2 million 92 $2-5 million 57 $5-10 million 6

In the map below, each circle represents one of the 1,357 businesses and the bigger the circle, the more funds that business received.