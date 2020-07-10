Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 North causing delays in Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Drivers headed through Wythe County on Interstate 81 North can expect delays on Friday evening.

A tractor-trailer crash has closed all lanes of traffic in the northbound and southbound lanes, except for the southbound shoulder where cars are getting through.

As of 4:30 p.m., traffic was backed up about three miles in the northbound lanes and six miles in the southbound lanes, according to VDOT.

Northbound traffic is being diverted off at Exit 54. Southbound traffic is being diverted off at Exit 60.