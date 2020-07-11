Roanoke City Schools expecting greater need for supply donations this year

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City school leaders are emphasizing the need for school supplies ahead of the upcoming school year.

The district has put together an Amazon wish list of school supplies which they published on Facebook this week.

This is something the district does each year, but there is expected to be a big need this year.

“With quarantine and many of our parents being out of work, we believe that the need will be greater than it’s ever been,” said school district spokesperson Justin McLeod.

While any school supplies are acceptable, backpacks are often what many families struggle to afford more because of the cost, McLeod said.

Exactly when and how the items will be distributed had not been finalized Friday.