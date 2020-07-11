Roanoke museum’s educational material giveaway runs out of items in 30 minutes

ROANOKE, Va. – The Science Museum of Western Virginia cleaned out its closet and gave away educational materials in Market Square Saturday morning, but the items did not last long.

Executive director Rachel Hopkins said their surplus ran out within half an hour. She said about a hundred kids and their parents came to their “sidewalk social,” and some lined up an hour before the event started.

“A lot of parents are looking towards educating at home, based on what’s going on with COVID and the possible hybrid schedules at schools,” Hopkins said. “I think there’s a demand for such items.”

The items included books, board games, and other assorted materials to help elementary-age children learn.

The Science Museum of Western Virginia is still closed to the general public, although it is offering summer camps for children.