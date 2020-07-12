Senior alert issued for 80-year-old Moneta woman traveling to NC

MONETA, Va. – Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for Sonya Babiy Richie. The 80-year-old was last seen Saturday afternoon, July 11 leaving her home on Larboard Drive in Moneta, Virginia traveling to Cary, North Carolina.

Richie is 5 foot 2 inches, weighing 148 pounds with hazel eyes and gray hair. She was last seen wearing brown pants and a blue sweater.

She is driving a 2008 white Acura TSX with VA registration, 19SD95.

Richie may be in North Carolina but state police are unsure.

According to the alert, Richie suffers from cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Please contact the Virginia State Police Salem division with any information regarding her whereabouts at (540) 380-5700.