‘We need everybody on board’: Skateboarders, roller skaters protest for racial equality

ROANOKE – Hundreds of people in Roanoke’s Elmwood Park put a new spin on social justice marches Sunday afternoon.

The Rolling for Reform demonstration featured skateboarders, roller skaters, cyclists, and everyone in between using their wheels for justice.

The group rolled out from Elmwood Park and went through downtown Roanoke, including Market Street.

Organizer Kiesha Preston said she was partially inspired by a similar event in Richmont. She believes their voices are needed as much as ever.

“The cause that we’re standing together for, against systemic racism, is a cause where we need everybody on board,” Preston said. “We want to do things where we’re consistently bringing in people from different demographics and groups.”