Campbell County sees first positive coronavirus case among law enforcement

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – A staff member with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office tested positive for COVID-19, the Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday.

The employee, who works in the field, started to feel sick on June 30. The Sheriff’s Office said he has been self-quarantining at home while waiting for his test result.

This is the first positive case among law enforcement staff in Campbell County.

The Sheriff’s Office said the employee who tested positive was not at a recent public event on Thursday, nor were any of his shift-mates.

The Sheriff’s Office said that when an employee feels sick, they are immediately relieved from active duty and told to self-quarantine for at least 48 hours to monitor symptoms. If their symptoms don’t subside after 48 hours, the employee must continue to self-quarantine and get a COVID-19 test. If the test is negative, the employee can return to work when they’re able. If the test is positive, the Sheriff’s Office says it collaborates with the Virginia Department of Health to follow necessary protocol.

Due to the positive test result, the Sheriff’s Office is adjusting its operating practices, including closing public access to its main lobby.

The Sheriff’s Office says it is also implementing the following steps:

Temporarily canceling all ride-along tours and community events

Suspending fingerprint services (exception to court ordered needs)

Deputies will wear personal protective equipment (PPE), such as masks, latex gloves and protective gowns (if necessary)

Deputies are sanitizing their patrol cars after each transport

Deputies are recommending that calls for service meet them outside their residence, so as to ensure proper social distancing

Deputies request citizens alert E-911 dispatch if they have any signs of illness as well as advising the deputy upon arrival.

Anyone who needs assistance from the Sheriff’s Office should call 434-332-9580 or email sheriff@campbellcountyva.gov.