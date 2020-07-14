Roanoke County school leaders say they’ll move forward with recommended plan after reviewing parent surveys

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Information gathered from a parent survey is helping determine the next steps for reopening Roanoke County Public Schools this fall.

The parents of more than 13,400 students in Roanoke County schools responded to the questionnaire.

In a letter to parents sent out on Monday night, school leaders said they reviewed the results, and “Analysis of the data has led to the conclusion that we will be able to move forward with the recommended plan.”

That plan, which Superintendent Dr. Ken Nicely presented to the Roanoke County School Board on June 25, features a hybrid schedule with preschool through second grade students attending school five days a week.

Students in grades 3-12 would attend school in person two days a week with three days online.

School leaders said the responses to two questions in particular were important in guiding their decision. First, parents were asked if they would choose an option for their child to have online instruction 100% of the time, with no in-person instruction. Second, parents were asked if they plan to provide their own transportation for their child, or if he or she will ride a bus. Because school leaders said not enough parents opted for 100% online instruction and providing transportation they will not be able to “expand the recommended plan.”

If more parents had opted for 100% online instruction and/or providing their child’s transportation, it would have potentially allowed extra space given physical distancing guidelines that limit the capacity on buses and in classrooms.

The school board is expected to vote on the plan during Wednesday night’s meeting. Click or tap here for more information.