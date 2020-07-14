Roanoke police: Four unrelated weekend shootings leave three injured

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke authorities say they are investigating four unrelated shootings from over the weekend.

July 10, 11:30 p.m.

Police say they were told that a man with gunshot wounds walked into Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Officers say his injuries appeared to be non-life-threatening.

According to police, they went to the hospital to talk with the victim about the incident but due to lack of evidence and cooperation from the victim, no crime scene location has been identified and no arrests have been made.

July 10, just before midnight

Authorities were told that an underage boy walked into Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound that appeared to be non-life-threatening, according to police.

Officers say they went to the hospital to speak with the victim but that due to lack of evidence and lack of victim cooperation, officers were not able to identify a crime scene. No arrests have been made, according to police.

July 11, 1:15 p.m.

Police say they were told about a man with a gunshot wound who drove himself to the hospital. According to police, his injuries seemed non-life-threatening. Witness statements made to police indicate the shooting happened in the 1200 block of Prillaman Drive NW.

Officers say they found evidence of a shooting in the area and that no arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

July 12, just after 2 a.m.

Officers say they were in the 200 block of Market Street SE watching a crowd of around 100 people gathered in a parking lot. While officers were there, they say around 40-50 shots were fired from several people in the crowd.

Officers reportedly called for extra units and started to head into the crowd to stop the threat and make sure no one was hurt. Authorities say the crowd cleared shortly after the shots were fired.

Once the crowd cleared, police say two women started fighting with each other. Police say officers then shot pepper balls to break up the fight in an effort to minimize injuries. Officers say other people at the scene pulled the women apart and they all left the scene before they could be identified.

While officers were clearing the scene, they picked up around 50 spent cartridge casings from different weapons, including a 9 mm and 7.62 rounds.

Authorities say several cars and at least one building were hit by gunfire.

No arrests have been made as of 9 a.m. Tuesday.