Roanoke’s West End Center for Youth confirms coronavirus case in staff member from partner agency

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s West End Center for Youth announced that a staff member from a partner agency has tested positive for COVID-19.

The nonprofit announced the news on Monday night via Facebook and said they learned of the positive result earlier that day.

The employee from the partner agency is asymptomatic and has worked “intermittently” at the center, according to the announcement.

The center will close temporarily as a precaution and reopen on Monday, July 27. During the closure, the center said staff will deep clean and sanitize the buildings.

The center says it is following guidance from the Virginia Department of Health and CDC.