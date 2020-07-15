Parents react to Roanoke County school reopening plan

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – In a letter to parents Monday, Roanoke County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ken Nicely said most parents appear to be on board with the reopening proposal presented weeks ago.

“They like school alright, but they sure do like summer break but they’re ready to be back,” said Jenny Hungate, a mother with children in middle school and elementary school.

Hungate says she’s happy to hear students may be returning back to the classroom.

“In a perfect world, I would choose for them to stay home. At least until they come up with some vaccine or something,” said Chiquanika Tucker, another local mom

According to the teacher’s union, 75% of parents do not want their kids to return to a face-to-face setting in the fall.

“There is a lot of anxiety out there,” said Tim Summers, president of the teachers union. “We’re very concerned about the health and safety aspect of it.”

Superintendent Nicely said in his note Monday, transportation remains an area of concern.

Here’s the current proposal:

Pre-k through second grade would be in the classroom every day, with distancing in place.

Grades 3-12 would be split into groups with some in-class certain days and the others remote learning.

The board meets Tuesday night for a vote.